Pzena Investment Management, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

PZN stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $782.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.30. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.