PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,465.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. PutinCoin has a market cap of $365,318.06 and approximately $3,465.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,489.39 or 0.99977936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00056248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00674133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004381 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

