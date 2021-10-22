Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pulmonx by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

