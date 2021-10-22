Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Critical Analysis

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pulmatrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rallybio and Pulmatrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rallybio presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.85%. Pulmatrix has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 590.61%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Rallybio.

Profitability

This table compares Rallybio and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A N/A N/A Pulmatrix -213.74% -54.76% -39.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rallybio and Pulmatrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pulmatrix $12.63 million 3.22 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -1.08

Rallybio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmatrix.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

