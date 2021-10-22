Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $322.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.