PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.42.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

