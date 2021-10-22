Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Proterra has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.