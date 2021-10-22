Prosus (PROSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 3rd

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0324 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

