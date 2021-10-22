ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.42

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 170984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $2,078,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 181.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

