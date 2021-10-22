ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 28,391 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 260,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $6,960,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.