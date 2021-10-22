ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTI opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

