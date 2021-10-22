ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,789 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $721,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,178,585 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

