Procept BioRobotics Corp’s (NASDAQ:PRCT) Quiet Period Will End on October 25th

Procept BioRobotics’ (NASDAQ:PRCT) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. Procept BioRobotics had issued 6,556,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $163,900,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Procept BioRobotics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

PRCT stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.