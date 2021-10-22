Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,706,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 431.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 154,239 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $232.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $232.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

