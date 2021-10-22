Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.