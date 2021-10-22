Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after buying an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,717,000 after buying an additional 185,339 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

