Private Advisor Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

