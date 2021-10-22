Private Advisor Group LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $481,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 873.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $178.43.

