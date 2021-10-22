Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,080. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

