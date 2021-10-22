Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

PDS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $44.73. 4,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Precision Drilling worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

