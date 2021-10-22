PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.67-6.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.05. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.670-$6.730 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.21. 11,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.