PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.670-$6.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PPG Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.67-6.73 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $163.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.