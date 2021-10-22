Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW stock opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 110.62, a current ratio of 130.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2469685 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.