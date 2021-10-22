Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.50% of Powell Industries worth $45,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 96,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a P/E ratio of 860.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.