PolkaDomain Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2,821.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00105771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,577.41 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.17 or 0.06491016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022083 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

