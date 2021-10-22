Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $25.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 124,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.