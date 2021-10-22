Plumas Bancorp Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $216.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,673.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Plumas Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

