PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 18,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 439,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

