Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

