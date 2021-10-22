Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.59

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $161.59 and last traded at $161.59, with a volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on PIPR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

