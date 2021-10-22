Piper Sandler Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $433.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $21.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.51 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.80 and a 200-day moving average of $348.29. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

