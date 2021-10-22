Piper Sandler Comments on OFG Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OFG stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

