Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.