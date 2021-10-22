Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE:PINS opened at $61.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.14 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,556 shares of company stock valued at $33,248,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

