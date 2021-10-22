Pinkcoin Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1,769.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.00320565 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010926 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,015,866 coins and its circulating supply is 431,755,430 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.