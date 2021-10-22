Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $918.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

