PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,613. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.