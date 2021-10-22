PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,613. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.