Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.05.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at C$96,310.05. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$99,477.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,303 and have sold 112,558 shares valued at $818,217.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.