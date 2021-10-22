Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POFCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of POFCY opened at $1.04 on Friday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $719.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

