Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,918,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,544,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth $4,742,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000.

NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.94 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

