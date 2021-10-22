PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,400.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001148 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00238550 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,184,326 coins and its circulating supply is 61,514,453 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

