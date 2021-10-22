Pepemon Pepeballs Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for $133.09 or 0.00210529 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $402.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00104017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00199111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

