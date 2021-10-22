PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $20.44 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

