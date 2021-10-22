Pennon Group’s (PNN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.91) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 569.47 ($7.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,220.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,149.88.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total value of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

