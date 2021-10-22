Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 594,359 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pembina Pipeline worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

