PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.58 Million

Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report sales of $565.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.50 million to $670.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $317.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 84.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. 12,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,548. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $53.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.