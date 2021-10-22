Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock opened at $296.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.29. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $299.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 237.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $93,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.