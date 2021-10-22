PARSIQ Market Capitalization Reaches $86.23 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and approximately $729,870.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.46 or 0.00467874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.34 or 0.00997299 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 126,018,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

