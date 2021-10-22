Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after buying an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $126,440,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

