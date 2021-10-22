Panmure Gordon Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Sell

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.